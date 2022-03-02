Clarksville Police identify shooter, victim in Walmart homicide

Clarksville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have identified both the suspect and the deceased in this morning’s shooting.

Homicide detectives have taken 42-year-old Christopher Clark into custody for the shooting death of 55-year-old William Eakes Jr. CPD said Eakes’ family has been notified.

According to CPD, the call for a shooting in progress went out around midnight. Officers responded to the Walmart on Ft. Campbell Blvd and found Eakes with multiple gunshot wounds near the front doors of the store.

CPD said they located Clark several hundred yards down Ft. Campbell Blvd, coming out of the woods behind Planet Fitness. Clark was apprehended without incident.

Eakes was transported to Tennova Hospital, where police said he died.

CPD’s homicide unit continues to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.