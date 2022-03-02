Man arrested for killing woman, leaving her in parked car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified and arrested a man responsible for killing a woman in mid-January and leaving her for dead in a vehicle.

The body of Charlie Marie Koole, 40, was discovered on Feb. 22 with a single gunshot wound to the chest in the parking lot at 500 Paragon Mills.

According to an arrest affidavit, 31-year-old William Justin Churchwell was identified as a person of interest for this shooting and another similarly themed homicide from the same area. Police arrested Churchwell on March 1 for an unrelated robbery warrant.

During this time, Churchwell waived his rights and admitted to detectives that he shot and killed Koole in January inside a Silver Dodge Charger.

This is the 4 a.m. newscast Monday through Friday

Churchwell told police he was riding in the front passenger seat while Koole was in the back seat. Churchwell said he turned around, pointed a gun at Koole, closed his eyes, and pulled the trigger, striking Koole one time in the chest.

Churchwell fled the area after Koole continued talking after being shot.

This investigation is still ongoing, and this story will be updated as information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.