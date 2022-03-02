Five people in Rutherford Co. charged following drug bust according to officials

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives conducted a search warrant Wednesday that led them to discover an estimated $25,000 work of cocaine.

A Sergeant said that the search warrant was conducted on Rocky Lane off Old Lascassas Road.

“While searching the residences, detectives located approximately 1.2 pounds of cocaine, several sets of digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, crack pipes, $2,237 cash, and firearms,” said Sgt. Sedric Fields in a statement.

Authorities charged the following people with Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, and/or Possess a Schedule II Narcotic:

- Chike Collier, 49, of Clark Boulevard

- Carlos Elder, 48, of Bradyville Pike

- Debra Brooks of Rocky Lane

- Shane Johnson of Little Hole Road

- Charles Tigg of Rock Lane

Authorities added that Tigg was also charged with maintaining a dwelling for manufacturing and selling narcotics.

They were all booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and have a hearing set for May 25th in General Session Court.

Authorities said additional charges may be pending.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.