Advertisement

Five people in Rutherford Co. charged following drug bust according to officials

Officials said that there may be more charges to follow after discovering the amount of drug paraphernalia at the scene
Officials seized these items at the scene of the crime
Officials seized these items at the scene of the crime(Rutherford Co. Sheriff)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives conducted a search warrant Wednesday that led them to discover an estimated $25,000 work of cocaine.

A Sergeant said that the search warrant was conducted on Rocky Lane off Old Lascassas Road.

“While searching the residences, detectives located approximately 1.2 pounds of cocaine, several sets of digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, crack pipes, $2,237 cash, and firearms,” said Sgt. Sedric Fields in a statement.

Authorities charged the following people with Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, and/or Possess a Schedule II Narcotic:

- Chike Collier, 49, of Clark Boulevard

- Carlos Elder, 48, of Bradyville Pike

- Debra Brooks of Rocky Lane

- Shane Johnson of Little Hole Road

- Charles Tigg of Rock Lane

Authorities added that Tigg was also charged with maintaining a dwelling for manufacturing and selling narcotics.

They were all booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and have a hearing set for May 25th in General Session Court.

Authorities said additional charges may be pending.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
At home tests
USPS reports 270 million free COVID-19 test deliveries
The weather got quite warm today. All of us two-leggers loved it. But the four-leggers at Two...
Pets and people take advantage of warm weather at Two Rivers Park
Missing Memphis man
TBI issues Silver Alert for Memphis man
All of us two-leggers loved it, but the four-leggers at Two Rivers Dog Park may have loved it a...
Dogs in the park