First Alert Forecast: Spring Preview Continues into the Weekend

The forecast calls for more sun this week as temperatures continue to rise
By Dan Thomas
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After the warmest weather so far in 2022, temperatures will tumble back into the 40s overnight.

On Thursday, it’ll become partly cloudy as a weak cold front settles through. Behind that front, temperatures will only top off in the 60s and lowermost 70s during the early-midafternoon.

On Friday, a south wind will become reestablished pumping temperatures back into the low-mid 70s.

Saturday will turn breezier with highs nearing 80 degrees under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

More clouds are likely Sunday. We’ll keep the wind and warm air and introduce a few showers. Lows will be near 60 with highs in the mid-70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will push through on Monday.

Cooler and drier weather will follow Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

