Download the New, Improved WSMV App
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV has launched its new and improved app for iOS and Android users on Wednesday.
But, if you are not seeing the latest in news, weather, and traffic, what do you do? You should delete your current app on your phone and then re-install the latest version.
To download the latest version,
Our new app has the following enhanced features:
- Breaking news updates & livestreams
- Livestreaming of your favorite newscasts
- Watch replays of the most recent newscasts
- Customizable weather locations
- Enhanced traffic map
- Latest News Headlines
- Our Call 4 Action and News 4 Investigates latest stories
If you are not seeing us on your over the TV device, you can update or download our app there as well.
