Advertisement

Download the New, Improved WSMV App

Have you seen the new, improved News 4 app? Don't miss all the top headlines, first alert...
Have you seen the new, improved News 4 app? Don't miss all the top headlines, first alert weather, and more. Just head to your app store or google play store. And type in WSMV, then update or re-download the app.(WSMV)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV has launched its new and improved app for iOS and Android users on Wednesday.

But, if you are not seeing the latest in news, weather, and traffic, what do you do? You should delete your current app on your phone and then re-install the latest version.

To download the latest version,

Android

IOS

Our new app has the following enhanced features:

  • Breaking news updates & livestreams
  • Livestreaming of your favorite newscasts
  • Watch replays of the most recent newscasts
  • Customizable weather locations
  • Enhanced traffic map
  • Latest News Headlines
  • Our Call 4 Action and News 4 Investigates latest stories

If you are not seeing us on your over the TV device, you can update or download our app there as well.

Roku

Amazon Fire

Apple TV

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
At home tests
USPS reports 270 million free COVID-19 test deliveries
The weather got quite warm today. All of us two-leggers loved it. But the four-leggers at Two...
Pets and people take advantage of warm weather at Two Rivers Park
Missing Memphis man
TBI issues Silver Alert for Memphis man
All of us two-leggers loved it, but the four-leggers at Two Rivers Dog Park may have loved it a...
Dogs in the park