Ash Wednesday celebrated

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

