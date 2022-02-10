Advertisement

How to tackle allergy season early


Are you ready for allergy season to get longer? Check out what you should prepare for.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -This week has given the Midstate a good amount of sun, which means spring is fast approaching, but so is allergy season.

Feb. marks the unofficial start to pollen season for a good majority of the country. In the southern third part of the country, pollen season typically starts in Jan., but for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, locals can see tree pollen make a comeback starting in mid to late Feb.

As trees continue to bloom in the south, Tennesseans will experience a nice southwest wind that will transport that pollen to the Midstate.

When preparing for allergy season, it is essential to follow these tips:

- Start taking allergy medication early

- Start spring cleaning early to get the dust out of your home

- Hold off opening your window if you are prone to bad allergies

- Always check and change your air filters

