NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor approved disaster relief funding on Friday for 20 Tennessee counties impacted by severe storms in early May.
The Major Disaster Declaration is for counties hit by severe weather, flooding, and straight-line winds on May 3 and 4. The following counties will receive the funding:
- Benton
- Carroll
- Davidson
- Decatur
- Dickson
- Dyer
- Hardin
- Henderson
- Henry
- Hickman
- Houston
- Humphreys
- Lake
- Lawrence
- Lewis
- Madison
- Maury
- Obion
- Perry
- Weakley