NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested two teens, 18 and 17 years of age, for separate gun crimes Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the teens were found inside a home on Enchanted Circle. The teens were also found with a large stash of weapons in their possession. In total, police found seven guns and ammunition at the home. Two semi-automatic pistols recovered from the attic were listed as stolen.
BREAKING: West Precinct detectives this afternoon arrested 2 teens, 18 & 17, for separate gun crimes. They had a stash of weapons inside the Enchanted Circle home where they were found. The 17 yr old is facing an att murder charge. The 18 yr old is charged in a shooting from 3/26 pic.twitter.com/G3xVcKU5vy— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 15, 2020
Anthony Thomas, 18, has been charged with felony aggravated assault for firing 10 to 12 shots from the sunroof of a BMW sedan as the car drove on Elizabeth Road on March 26.
The 17-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge for shooting at a female who lives on Eastboro Drive after she caught him stealing the wheels from her son's car.
Both teens are also being investigated for their involvement in other gun crimes.
