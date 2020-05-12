2 deaths reported at Trousdale Turner Corrections Center

Department of Corrections officials are reporting another death at Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility after an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is reporting a second inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville has died.

The 64-year-old inmate was taken to a nearby hospital on Wednesday, May 6, “due to symptoms related to COVID-19,” Ryan Gustin, who is a manager of public affairs at CoreCivic, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The unidentified inmate died just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened to report that an inmate who had been hospitalized from our Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has passed away," Gustin said.

Department of Corrections officials said the cause of the death for the inmate is under investigation by the medical examiner and they have requested an autopsy.

“We had been in close contact with our government partner, the Tennessee Department of Correction, about the health of the inmate and immediately notified them of the individual’s passing. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to this individual’s loved ones," Gustin said.

Corrections officials said three inmates at Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility, which have tested positive for COVID-19, remain hospitalized.

Gustin said 88 inmates were confirmed positive from targeted testing conducted on April 21-23, but “have completed 14 days of isolation without showing COVID-19 symptoms.”

The first death reported at Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility was 67-year-old Ronnie Johnson. He was nicknamed the Southside Rapist after several women came forward to report attacks, which all occurred on the southside of Lebanon.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a news release an inmate was taken from the facility on April 25. The inmate later tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate died early Monday morning, according to the news release.

Another inmate housed at Bledsoe County Correctional Center was reported to have died last week.

The governor is testing all inmates and staff at the state-run prisons and as of Tuesday, more than 15,500 have been tested with more than 1,800 testing positive for COVID-19.

LocationNumber TestedNumber PositiveNumber NegativePendingRecoveredDeaths
Bledsoe County Correctional Complex2,31651,73005801
Morgan County Correctional Complex1,94651,941000
Northeast Correctional Complex6546648000
Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility57113558000
Riverbend Maximum Security Institution7272725000
Tennessee Prison for Woman6616655000
Turney Center Industrial Complex1,19331,1520380
Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex38236000
Mart Luttrell Transition Center24352191000
Northwest Correctional Complex1,5763111,265000
West Tennessee State Penitentiary2171216000
Women's Therapeutic Residential Center85510856000
Contract & Private Managed prisons
Hardeman County Correctional Facility2,2011482,053000
South Central Correctional Facility202000
Trousdale Turner Correctional Center2,3811,2841,095002
Whiteville Correctional Facility202000
Total15,5831,84813,12506183
 

