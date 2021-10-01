HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two men were arrested on Friday after police say they stole a Chevrolet work van in Hendersonville last week.
Police said 26-year-old Douglas Lane and 40-year-old Kerry Anderson drove off in the work van on Sept. 22.
Police say the workers left the keys in the van when they went into a gas station. So detectives used surveillance video from a nearby gas station to track the two down in Nashville.
After a short foot chase, officers took the two into custody.
"Police would like to encourage citizens to be vigilant when vacating their vehicles and to refrain from leaving their keys inside while they are away. And as always, please report any suspicious activity being exhibited to the police so that they may investigate," police said in a release on Friday.
