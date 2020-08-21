NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A big bicycle ride in our city tomorrow will require all participants to follow new safety guidelines.
The 16th annual Tour de Nash is still set to take place tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., but there are a few changes riders should plan ahead for.
The biggest change: riders cannot register tomorrow, the day of the race. Registration must be done ahead of time.
There will be no mass start or finish location, instead riders will start at a location they select during registration.
Riders are also required to bring a mask to wear at rest stops and start locations. There will not be a meal after the ride.
For more information click here.
