NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 12-year-old victim of a March hit-and-run has made miraculous strides toward recovery.
Jay Fizer was hit by a car while riding his bike through his Madison neighborhood and spent days in a medically-induced coma with severe swelling in his brain.
Jay and his parents are now at a rehabilitation center in Atlanta. Their hope-filled update on News4 Tonight.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.