NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 12-year-old victim of a March hit-and-run has made miraculous strides toward recovery.
 
Jay Fizer was hit by a car while riding his bike through his Madison neighborhood and spent days in a medically-induced coma with severe swelling in his brain. 
 
Jay and his parents are now at a rehabilitation center in Atlanta. Their hope-filled update on News4 Tonight. 
 
