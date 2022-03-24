Gov. Lee proposes suspension on all grocery taxes

Governor Bill Lee is proposing a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax.
Governor Bill Lee

Joshua B. Norris, age 35.
Man arrested for firing gun at Hustler Club in Nashville

Facebook car scam
Local woman warns of used car scam on Facebook Marketplace

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
New details released in fiery, multi-vehicle crash along I-65

New details released in fiery, multi-vehicle crash along I-65

Updated: 3 hours ago
By WBKO News Staff
Priddy said detours are being set up at Exit 6 on I-65, but encourages drivers to take 31-W when possible to avoid the accident scene as clean up continues.

Teen killed in crash played football at Pearl-Cohn

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Tosin Fakile and Chuck Morris
A Pearl-Cohn student who planned to play college football next season was killed in a car crash Tuesday night near Madison, according to Metro Police.

Nashville to purchase former Hickory Hollow Mall

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Joe Wenzel and Justina Latimer
Nashville officials announce the city acquired the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall.

Metro PD: Man charged vehicular homicide by intoxication after deadly crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Joe Wenzel
Metro Police charged a 35-year-old man after a deadly hit-and-run crash in January.

Maury County Board of education approves pay raise for teachers

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Joylyn Bukovac
Maury County Public Schools is needing to fill 120 openings and retain nearly 900 teachers. The Maury County Board of Education approved a pay raise for the entire district to help keep teachers around and hire new ones.

Lawmakers discuss creation of bill following the 2021 murder of a man at lower Broadway bar

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
By Mary Alice Royse
The mother of the man killed respectfully asked for the bill to be named after him.
Metro unveils historical marker at Centennial Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new historical marker was unveiled Wednesday at the Centennial Arts Center to recognize its importance in the Civil Rights movement.

Metro Police Chief wants more presence in community for officers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Metro Police Chief John Drake has maintained that he wants his officers to become more present in the community.

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit to open

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nashville will have its turn to get into the life of Vincent Van Gogh as the Immersive Van Gogh experience opens today.

KSP: 1 killed in 5 car wreck on I-65 at Kentucky, Tennessee state line

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed one person was killed this morning in a five vehicle wreck on southbound I-65 at the Kentucky, Tennessee state line.

Elementary school principal prepares to donate kidney to niece

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Courtney Allen
He will be traveling to Florida Thursday to undergo surgery.

Pedestrian killed by train Wednesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Mary Alice Royse
Authorities are still investigating the case

South Nashville homeowners frustrated over trash pickup services

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Danielle Jackson
Full garbage carts along Sadler Avenue in South Nashville is a problem for homeowners like David Johnson.

Woman rescued from flooded bridge in Lewis County

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT
By Tony Garcia
The woman managed to drive her Toyota sedan through the high water and onto a dry patch of land, but was then trapped by deep water.

News4 Investigates: Assistant director of youth facility under criminal investigation after teens crash car

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT
By Jeremy Finley
News4 Investigates has learned Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies are gathering evidence in hopes of charging the Youth Opportunity Employee who chased four teens who’d escaped from the Rosewood Youth Academy in Nashville.

Stewart County deputies use spike strips to stop reckless driver

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Torrence Banks
Deputies in Stewarts County used spike strips to stop and arrest a reckless driver Tuesday.

Man allegedly threatens Walmart employee

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Mary Alice Royse
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Woman recovers after being shot by man she met on dating app

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Torrence Banks and Rebecca Cardenas
Metro Police have issued out an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting and leaving a 20-year-old Chanya Sherill critically injured.

Clarksville business owner pleads guilty to fraud

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Mary Alice Royse
His sentencing is scheduled for Sep. 23rd.

Metro art teachers showcase their artwork at Frist

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Terry Bulger
Metro art teachers showcased their work on the walls inside the Frist Art Museum.

Rutherford County officials search for missing man Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Mary Alice Royse
Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Hendersonville man sentenced for arson at Metro Courthouse in 2020

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT
By Joe Wenzel
A judge sentenced a Hendersonville man to five years in federal prison for his participation in an arson at the Metro Courthouse two years ago.

Jackson heading for likely confirmation despite GOP darts

Updated: 17 hours ago
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN
In what Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., described as “a trial by ordeal,” Jackson spent her first day of hearings answering GOP concerns and highlighting her empathetic style on the bench.

Tennessee Senator Blackburn shares her concerns with SCOTUS nominee

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT
By Courtney Allen
After a long day of questioning, Senator Blackburn was the last to inquire upon the nominee.

Tennessee Speaker of the House amongst several other House Republicans to receive subpoena

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT
By Mary Alice Royse
It is unclear who the other potential lawmakers served with subpoenas are at this time.

Victim’s daughter in-law is first witness to testify as Vaught trial begins

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT
By Michael Warrick
Former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught listened intently, appearing emotional at times as prosecutors made their first pitch to a jury Tuesday, that Vaught should be found guilty of reckless homicide.

Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
By Jesse Brooks and FOX 8 Staff
Tornadoes touched down Tuesday night, causing major damage in Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, Lacombe, Mandeville, and other areas.

Tennessee offers first Drug Impairment course

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT
By Mary Alice Royse
Multiple law enforcement agencies around the state teamed up for this program.

Hendersonville man to be sentenced in June following statutory rape allegations

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT
By Mary Alice Royse
Pitt is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Couple charged in drug-related death of baby

Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST
By Mary Alice Royse
48-year-old Christy Shadowens was arrested in Greenbriar, TN, by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Nashville musician devastated after guitar stolen from storage unit

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT
By Joylyn Bukovac
For a musician to have their instruments stolen is a tough blow. For Nashville musician Cody Waggett, it means so much more which is why his wife is offering a $5,000 reward.

Hardin County man indicted in death of a county deputy

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT
By Torrence Banks
TBI has indicted a Clifton man for the September 2021 shooting death of a deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.