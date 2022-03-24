Maury County Public Schools is needing to fill 120 openings and retain nearly 900 teachers. The Maury County Board of Education approved a pay raise for the entire district to help keep teachers around and hire new ones.
News4 Investigates has learned Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies are gathering evidence in hopes of charging the Youth Opportunity Employee who chased four teens who’d escaped from the Rosewood Youth Academy in Nashville.
In what Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., described as “a trial by ordeal,” Jackson spent her first day of hearings answering GOP concerns and highlighting her empathetic style on the bench.