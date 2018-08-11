Black Lives Matter rallies downtown after deadly police shooting

Black Lives Matter gathered in north Nashville on Saturday to protest a deadly police shooting that happened in the same place just over two weeks ago.

The rally also comes after a video was released to the public showing the moment when 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick was fatally shot by Officer Andrew Delke on July 26 at the corner of 17th and Jo Johnson Avenue.

Delke, a member of Metro's Juvenile Crimes Task Force, was engaged in a foot pursuit with Hambrick after he fled from a routine traffic stop. He shot him twice in the back and once in the back of the head.

Black Lives Matter and other groups in Nashville have continued to ask for a Community Oversight Board for Metro Police after the fatal shooting of Jocques Clemmons by another officer in 2016.

Last week, Mayor David Briley announced plans to create a new "Policing Project" to oversee MNPD instead.

Up to 100 people met with signs in Watkins Park at 6 p.m. After the rally, about half of the group started marching towards downtown.

Protesters walked from the rally location down Charlotte Avenue, blocking the I-40 exit ramp at that intersection. Then the group turned right on 14th Avenue and walked to the center of the Gulch. After a few minutes in the Gulch, they marched up 12th Avenue and turned left on Charlotte, heading away from downtown.

Their last stop was on 17th and Jo Johnson Avenues, the place where Hambrick was shot on July 26.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.