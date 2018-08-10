Midstate man describes desperate efforts to save drunk driving victim's life

Police are offering a reward information about an Ohio woman disappeared with her three children that were living with their custodial grandmother in Franklin.More >>
The annual Tomato Art Fest begins on Friday and runs through 10 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
A shooting victim has died after he was found with a gunshot wound outside an Antioch apartment complex on Saturday morning.More >>
Mark Johnson was among a number of people who stopped to help the victim in Thursday night's deadly crash in Hermitage. Johnson was behind the vehicle that he says illegally passed a truck and head another car head-on. The passenger, who has not been identified, was thrown from the car and died.More >>
News4 has confirmed with Metro Nashville Public Schools that James Wheeler, the executive director of school security, has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
The runoff election for Nashville Vice Mayor has been set by the Davidson County Election Commission.More >>
A downtown rocker loves the shocked faces in the crowd when she owns the stage. They don't expect her to play like that. Through a series of adversities, this woman's developed a toughness to go with her talent.More >>
One of the best-regarded meteor showers of the year peaks this weekend - The Perseid Meteor Shower.More >>
The proposal to locate a privately-owned car auction and museum at The Fairgrounds Nashville has taken Metro Council members by surprise.More >>
It was the video of water rushing through one homeowner’s backyard that sparked a News4 I-Team investigation in May.More >>
One of the best-regarded meteor showers of the year peaks this weekend - The Perseid Meteor Shower.More >>
Sharon Larson had just gotten a puppy. It nipped at her, causing a minor cut. A day after taking him to the vet for a check-up, Sharon was rushed to the hospital.More >>
News4 has confirmed with Metro Nashville Public Schools that James Wheeler, the executive director of school security, has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
A 19-year-old Oklahoma man is convicted of stabbing his parents and three siblings to death.More >>
Mark Johnson was among a number of people who stopped to help the victim in Thursday night's deadly crash in Hermitage. Johnson was behind the vehicle that he says illegally passed a truck and head another car head-on. The passenger, who has not been identified, was thrown from the car and died.More >>
The News 4 I-Team has uncovered a plan for the Nashville Fairgrounds that's been kept under wraps for 10 months.More >>
A second person has died after an apartment complex fire in Hopkinsville, KY, earlier this week.More >>
Three former Metro Police officers, all trained on the deadly use of force, said that the video showing the shooting of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick by a Metro Police officer isn’t enough proof to show that deadly force was necessary.More >>
A mountain lion that became trapped inside a Colorado home killed a house cat before police and wildlife officers were able to scare it out.More >>
A high school athletic trainer said Friday night there was an emergency you always train for but never think will actually happen. That athletic trainer means the world to one family now.More >>
