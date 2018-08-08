Nashville woman shot while walking dogs; Appears to be random

The shooting happened in the Inglewood area around 1 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)

An East Nashville musician says he wrapped a towel around a woman who was shot in the back outside his home.

The woman was walking her two dogs near the intersection of Moss Rose Drive and Fremont Avenue in Inglewood just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

“It was terrible. It was absolutely terrible,” said Guthrie Brown.

The victim told police a 1990s sedan drove past her and then turned back around, which is when someone inside the vehicle started firing shots.

“She said they were driving up and down harassing her. She had two beagle dogs with her and she was shot in the back and had blood coming from her chest,” said Brown.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Her dogs are also okay.

Brown says it isn’t out of the ordinary for someone to be walking that early in the morning in this neighborhood.

“I go out walking and night and listening to music. I enjoy my late night stroll,” said Brown.

Police are still working to determine the motive and identify the gunmen.

Brown says nothing was stolen from the victim.

