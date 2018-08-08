Nashville woman shot while walking dogs; Appears to be random

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Acting Vice Mayor Sheri Weiner has called on Police Chief Steve Anderson to step down in light of last month's officer-involved shooting.More >>
A mother says a few months ago, doctors at Vanderbilt saved her little girl's life. She had a rare disease with no known cause. Now, that mother's sending a warning to other parents.More >>
A word of warning from health officials. Parents with children younger than five need to be on the lookout for a common disease. Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease is rearing its ugly head.More >>
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has administered 610 hepatitis A vaccines to inmates and jail deputies after an inmate tested positive last week, according to a news release.More >>
The woman was hit by a passing car after being thrown off the motorcycle on Gallatin Pike near Maple Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
According to the TBI, a security guard called police around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to report a suspicious vehicle at Smith County Hospital.More >>
Carrie Underwood has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child. Underwood shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday morning.More >>
The crash happened at the intersection of 14th Avenue South and Broadway. The man was reportedly jogging when he was hit by the vehicle.More >>
We're often warned about dehydration, but do you ever think you could be overhydrated?More >>
The outage was centered along Centennial Boulevard in the Nations neighborhood near the John C. Tune Airport.More >>
A high school athletic trainer said Friday night there was an emergency you always train for but never think will actually happen. That athletic trainer means the world to one family now.More >>
“We have to pay it or we die.”More >>
Police are looking for the men responsible for shooting a Nashville woman in the back while she was walking her dogs.More >>
Many people in Murfreesboro are turning towards hemp-based products to ease their pain and anxiety. Mai Hamric is one of them, but she never knew it would cause her to lose her job.More >>
Carrie Underwood has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child. Underwood shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday morning.More >>
According to the TBI, a security guard called police around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to report a suspicious vehicle at Smith County Hospital.More >>
Acting Vice Mayor Sheri Weiner has called on Police Chief Steve Anderson to step down in light of last month's officer-involved shooting.More >>
The woman was hit by a passing car after being thrown off the motorcycle on Gallatin Pike near Maple Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The crash happened at the intersection of 14th Avenue South and Broadway. The man was reportedly jogging when he was hit by the vehicle.More >>
Multiple people were arrested after a cockfighting ring was discovered on a Bedford County farm Saturday night.More >>
