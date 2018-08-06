Sumner County bus driver on the job for nearly 50 years

Rosie Holder has been driving school buses for almost 50 years. (WSMV)

Rosie Holder has been driving school buses in Sumner County for 48 years.

Holder, who is known as "Ms. Rosie," began driving a school bus back in 1970.

She has been transporting the Gallatin Green Wave Band for 46 years.

"I love kids. This was a job that was made for me. There's no doubt about it. This is my calling," Holder said.

Holder describes her co-workers as family. She plans on continuing to drive until she hits year 50.

Holder was inducted into the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame back in June.

