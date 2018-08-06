Sumner County bus driver on the job for nearly 50 years

The mother of the Dickson County boy who was killed earlier this year appeared in court Monday morning.More >>
Several protesters from different organizations are blocking the entrance to CoreCivic headquarters in Green Hills.More >>
Both teams rallied around a boy who uses a wheelchair as he scored a touchdown.More >>
Domenic Micheli, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a woman broke into the Cricket Wireless store on Hickory Hollow Parkway.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting after encountering the victim in a northwest Nashville neighborhood.More >>
Rosie Holder, who is known as "Ms. Rosie," began driving a school bus back in 1970. She has been transporting the Gallatin Green Wave Band for 46 years.More >>
Several protesters from different organizations are blocking the entrance to CoreCivic headquarters in Green Hills.More >>
An Indiana father refused to call 911 while his young son died of a massive drug overdose, police said.More >>
A bystander who was lawfully carrying a firearm shot a gunman who had started firing at a back-to-school festival.More >>
A new phenomenon called "Snapchat dysmorphia" is driving people to seek plastic surgery based on what they look like with Snapchat filters.More >>
A devastating fire in Antioch left up to 100 people without a home. The fire quickly spread to a number of units. Amazingly, no one was hurt.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting after encountering the victim in a northwest Nashville neighborhood.More >>
Parents are being warned about a disturbing suicide “game” spreading on WhatsApp.More >>
A 14-year-old Mississippi boy was found safe in Illinois after he disappeared for four days. Police said they found the teen with someone he met on the Discord app.More >>
