Sumner County bus driver on the job for nearly 50 years - WSMV News 4

Sumner County bus driver on the job for nearly 50 years

Posted: Updated:
Rosie Holder has been driving school buses for almost 50 years. (WSMV) Rosie Holder has been driving school buses for almost 50 years. (WSMV)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Rosie Holder has been driving school buses in Sumner County for 48 years.

Holder, who is known as "Ms. Rosie," began driving a school bus back in 1970.

She has been transporting the Gallatin Green Wave Band for 46 years.

"I love kids. This was a job that was made for me. There's no doubt about it. This is my calling," Holder said.

Holder describes her co-workers as family. She plans on continuing to drive until she hits year 50.

Holder was inducted into the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame back in June.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Sumner County bus driver on the job for nearly 50 yearsMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.