After tough primary, GOP leaders call for 'unity'

Bill Lee will be battling Karl Dean in the Tennessee gubernatorial race. Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen will be facing off for the open U.S. Senate seat.

Tennesseans now know who will be facing off in November.

Former Tennessee Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn are on a collision course to claim their own slices of history in a critical U.S. Senate race.

The nation is closely watching the U.S. Senate race in Tennessee. It could determine the balance of power in the Senate.

Tennessee Republicans are calling for "unity" following a hotly-contested race for governor in this week's primary. The state's top GOP lawmakers gathered together Saturday to pledge their full support for those on the November ballot.

The rally on Saturday was held at the Musicians Hall of Fame at Municipal Auditorium.

At a news conference held before the public rally, leaders celebrated what they call a "unified" ticket in November, all promising to throw their support behind Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who will face off against Gov. Phil Bredesen for U.S. Senate race, and Franklin-based businessman Bill Lee, who will take on Karl Dean in the governor's race.

Those leaders included some of the state's most powerful GOP leaders, including Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, Gov. Bill Haslam and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.

TN GOP Chairman Scott Golden touted the party's huge turnout this year, where 75,000 more Republicans voted than in the last midterm primary eight years ago. Many leaders also mentioned the number of quality candidates that threw their hats into the ring during the primary.

"I am privileged, if I end up being the 50th governor, to follow that kind of leadership and walk into a state that's positioned the way Tennessee is positioned because of this leadership," Lee said.

Randy Boyd and Rep. Diane Black and Speaker Beth Harwell, the gubernatorial candidates who didn't fare well in the primary, also attended.

"When you have people that have such strong resumes as Diane, Beth, Randy and Bill, you see how deep the Republican bench is," Blackburn said. "The people of Tennessee look to us for that leadership."

According to Gov. Haslam, general elections are "fun" because now, after toughing out the primary, candidates have so many great leaders on their team.

