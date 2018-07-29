Suarez 1st Mexican driver on the pole for a NASCAR Cup race

A firefighter is recovering from minor injuries after a garage caught fire in Dickson County early Sunday morning.More >>
The ATF is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the identification and whereabouts of a person-of-interest (pictured) connected to an ongoing federal firearms investigation.More >>
A Clarksville couple thought Friday was the perfect day to take their houseboat for a spin. That is until it caught fire, and they narrowly escaped with their lives.More >>
Smyrna Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an extended-stay hotel on Friday night.More >>
Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized for undisclosed reasons. He is expected to be released on Sunday.More >>
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the drowning of a 4-year-old girl at a Kentucky state park.More >>
Family and friends of Daniel "Dan Dan" Hambrick gathered for a vigil Saturday night to share powerful messages of heartbreak and frustration.More >>
Protesters at a stand-off with police at the same street corner where a man was gunned down by an officer earlier this week.More >>
Family and friends of missing boy Joe Clyde Daniels celebrated what would have been his sixth birthday on Saturday in Dickson.More >>
Station Camp High School announced Friday that they are retiring standout wide receiver Josh Malone's No. 3 jersey.More >>
