Carjacking ends in fiery crash in west Nashville neighborhood

The car went up in flames after crashing Wednesday morning. (WSMV)

Police say a carjacking suspect has been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car in a west Nashville neighborhood.

Officers at the scene said the carjacking happened on Charlotte Pike. A good Samaritan witnessed the crime and followed the suspect.

He said he saw the man swerving all over the road on White Bridge Pike and followed him to the neighborhood in Hillwood.

According to police, the stolen car went up into flames when the suspect crashed on Red Oak Drive.

The suspect then got out and ran away, but with the help of a police helicopter and K-9 officers, he was later found hiding in a trash can a few streets over on Wilsonia Avenue. According to police, the suspect also tried breaking into a house in the neighborhood after the crash.

@MNPDNashville searching for suspects who took off on foot through Hillwood after crashing car. Belle Meade assisting. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/cQseXH3szJ — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) July 25, 2018

@MNPDNashville convened at this home on Wilsonia. Suspect hiding in trash can. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/a2L2PNA3vP — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) July 25, 2018

Marian Worley was out running in the neighborhood just before the fiery crash. She and other neighbors praised the quick action of the do-gooder.

"I would just like to say thank you for that because that was a brave thing to do," Worley said. "I mean, he put his life at risk for others. We in the neighborhood thank him for that. A car came just racing up from the White Bridge Road area just flying by me. It was already gone by the time I turned to see what was going on. I heard this screeching, this terrible screeching sound."

Worley says she's never seen or heard anything like this in her neighborhood.

"All of these streets have become access roads to White Bridge Road, or to Harding Place," she said. "You see a lot of people driving recklessly, on their cell phones, that's normal. But when you hear about something like this, that takes it to another level."

