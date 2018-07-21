Emergency crews respond to train derailment in south Nashville

Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in south Nashville.

Officials said two cars went off the tracks, tipping slightly to one side, near the CSX Yard near Harding Place and Sidco Drive just after 5 p.m.

One of the cars is reportedly leaking fluid. Officials cannot confirm if the leaking material is hazardous at this time.

The train is owned by the Chattanooga-based company Marion Environmental, Inc.

Police set up a perimeter around the location while an investigation is conducted.

