Texas goes from compliant to committed, winning with Herman

Lightning deaths are at a 10 year high in Tennessee and make up for 25 percent of deadly lightning strikes nationwide.More >>
A video is circulating on social media of what appears to be a cougar or a really big cat in a Midstate backyard.More >>
Murfreesboro City Schools took a big step to help with overcrowding as crews broke ground on Tuesday for a new elementary school.More >>
JBS USA, the U.S. branch of the world's largest meat producer, says it has suspended shipments from a pig farm where workers were shown hitting, kicking and throwing pigs on undercover video.More >>
You’ve seen high school athletes sitting at a table with hats deciding where to sign. On Tuesday, it was teachers behind the table.More >>
Former Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum has become the latest high-profile name involved in the Tennessee GOP governor's race by endorsing U.S. Rep. Diane Black.More >>
Have you ever wanted to sound off to government officials? Metro council has provided a way to do just that during their regular meetings, on the third Tuesday of each month.More >>
Franklin’s waste water treatment plant will see $100 million upgrades this fall, and how it will change may help local farmers.More >>
Parents of Metro Schools students are struggling to find enough after-school care positions.More >>
The News4 I-Team's Lindsay Bramson first exposed the issue last week, revealing the extreme measure one woman was taking just to stay clean.More >>
