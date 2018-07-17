Georgia reloads for another championship run under Smart

Metro police are looking for a suspect that broke into Sir Pizza in Madison early Friday morning.More >>
When firefighters arrived around 10:30 p.m. to the Bridge at Hickory Woods, they saw smoke and flames coming from a from a window on the second floor.More >>
Jake Burkhalter has tried just about everything halt operations at the Middle Point Landfill. He’s attended meetings, sent letters and even made a satirical film about it. Little has worked.More >>
When it comes to ticket sales, Bridgestone Arena is one of the busiest venues in the United States, and the world, according to a new study.More >>
President Donald Trump says he meant the opposite when he said in Helsinki that he doesn't see why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.More >>
An East Tennessee sex offender is facing new charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Juuse Saros to a three-year contract and forward Ryan Hartman to a one-year deal.More >>
The University of Louisville Hospital will be partnering with medical volunteers to offer free hepatitis C screenings later this month.More >>
Officials at the Gaylord Opryland Resort announced the lineup for the 35th annual "A Country Christmas" on Tuesday morning.More >>
