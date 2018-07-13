Multiple lawsuits filed over brown recluse infestation

Ever wanted to do yoga with a bunch of alpacas? Now's your chance! The Alpaca Owners Association is offering a free hour-long yoga class this weekend at the Wilson County Exposition Center.More >>
A restaurant chain backed by Oprah Winfrey is going to be opening a location in Nashville.More >>
The Nashville Humane Association stepped in to rescue 32 animals from a heat-related emergency situation in Campbell County on Thursday.More >>
Davidson County residents will be able to begin casting their votes in the gubernatorial primaries starting Friday.More >>
A mother and her 11-year-old daughter shared an emotional reunion at the Nashville International Airport on Thursday night after being separated at the border more than a month ago.More >>
When you think about Vanderbilt University, war probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. However, two world wars played a major role in Vandy’s history.More >>
Money from the food and drinks purchased during the concerts benefit local nonprofits.More >>
Metro Nashville Public Schools employees stocked up on hundreds of dollars worth of school supplies on Thursday at no cost to them.More >>
There were several reports of a “commotion” in the fifth-floor stairwell.More >>
Two women have filed lawsuits against a Hermitage apartment complex over a brown recluse spider infestation. Ginger Wright said she warned management at Oakwell Farms apartments about her fear of spiders before she moved in May 2013.More >>
Chuck E. Cheese’s is offering its own “pay your age” deal.More >>
"We checked our security cameras and spotted, on many occasions, our postman helping himself to our tomatoes and strawberries."More >>
A 48-year-old Nashville man is facing a long list of charges for trying to kill a witness in a drug trafficking case.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old Christian County girl has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her stepbrother.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting involving two cars driving down Bell Road that may have led to a carjacking.More >>
Columbia State Community College has canceled its women's basketball program for the 2018-2019 season.More >>
