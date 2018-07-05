Vanderbilt mechanical engineering lab improving quality of life through prosthetics

Detectives are working to identify the man who robbed a Lafayette Street market early Thursday morning.More >>
More than 6,000 NES customers are without power as severe storms move through Middle Tennessee.More >>
A man wanted by Clarksville Police for allegedly shooting a 67-year-old man in the foot has been captured, according to police.More >>
The Clarksville Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after a 73-year-old man lost $24,000 in a phone scam.More >>
A California man was arrested after allegedly being caught with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana inside his luggage at the Nashville International Airport.More >>
A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting the wife of a Lawrence County deputy during a home invasion.More >>
The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Beryl early Friday morning. Beryl is a very compact storm with sustained winds of 80 mph gusting to 100 mph at times.More >>
Nashville is known for being a big foodie town, but lately, you've probably noticed restaurants closing their doors.More >>
New research shows your smartphone could be spying on you. The data comes from a study conducted at Northeastern University that observed more than 17,000 apps on android phones.More >>
Authorities say a Tennessee man who entered the bison enclosure in a national recreation area straddling Kentucky and Tennessee was attacked.More >>
A Midstate man said he was banned indefinitely from the YMCA after posting a picture on his personal Instagram. Frank Aleman is seen posing with his friend in the downtown Nashville YMCA locker room.More >>
Nashville is known for being a big foodie town, but lately, you've probably noticed restaurants closing their doors.More >>
A Brentwood woman is recovering after a brown recluse spider bit her several times.More >>
Authorities in western North Carolina have recovered the body of a 16-year-old girl who plummeted from a 125-foot waterfall on the Fourth of July.More >>
Former Sgt. Samarn Unan, an ex-SEAL, died due to a lack of air while attempting to return to a command center deep underground.More >>
Jonathan Young, 34, faces six charges of first-degree rape of a child, three charges of statutory rape, two charges of first-degree sexual offense and two charges of indecent liberties with a child.More >>
Singer Chris Brown was arrested immediately after his Florida concert.More >>
A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting the wife of a Lawrence County deputy during a home invasion.More >>
A California man was arrested after allegedly being caught with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana inside his luggage at the Nashville International Airport.More >>
A 16-year-old boy said a man attacked him inside a Texas restaurant.More >>
