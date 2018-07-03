Woman finds nearly 50 brown recluse spiders in her bedroom

President Trump tweets he has accepted resignation of scandal-plagued EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.More >>
Three people were hit by bullets in separate incidents while watching the fireworks in downtown Nashville on the Fourth of July.More >>
A 37-year-old man is in stable condition after being attacked inside a bison enclosure at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.More >>
Metro Police are looking to hire school crossing guards for the upcoming school year.More >>
A 21-year-old man was killed when he crashed an ATV when he wasn’t able to navigate a curve on Reeder School Road, according to authorities.More >>
The search continues for the suspects who shot a woman pregnant with twins multiple times in Hardin County.More >>
TD2 has estimated sustained winds of 35 mph and is located about 1,300 miles southeast of the Leeward Islands.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department confirmed 41 cases of hepatitis A have occurred in Nashville since December 2017, an increase of seven confirmed cases in the past week.More >>
The wreck happened at the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard.More >>
The woman was reportedly sitting in the vehicle as a storm moved through the Pickwick Dam area.More >>
Two people died and several others were injured after a branch measuring in parts more than eight feet around fell on spectators during a fireworks display in western Illinois, authorities said.More >>
A Brentwood woman is recovering after a brown recluse spider bit her several times.More >>
A party meant to celebrate life turned deadly after shots rang out.More >>
A White Bluff woman is dead after she crashed her jet-ski into a boat on the Cumberland River near Ashland City, TWRA officials confirmed.More >>
The wreck happened near Exit 280 for Baxter, TN, around 7:40 a.m. TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until 2:30 p.m.More >>
Police are looking for the driver who was involved in a violent crash in Hermitage on Thursday morning.More >>
As the child continued to cry, Carlisle allegedly grabbed a plastic bag and placed it over the child's head because his son would not stop crying.More >>
A teenage driver was injured in a crash on Interstate 440 near the exit for 21st Avenue overnight.More >>
Three people were hit by bullets in separate incidents while watching the fireworks in downtown Nashville on the Fourth of July.More >>
