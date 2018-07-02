VIDEO: Bear spotted walking on roof of Gatlinburg theater

The bear was spotted walking around on the roof of a movie theater. (WSMV)

A bear was spotted walking on the roof of a theater Sunday night in Gatlinburg.

A News4 employee took video of the bear hanging out on top of the Ripley's Moving Theater downtown.

The video shows a crowd forming around the theater watching the bear as it moved around.

News4 has called the theater and police to see how they ended up dealing with the bear.

