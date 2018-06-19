Dickson County man accused of taking photos under woman's skirt - WSMV News 4

Dickson County man accused of taking photos under woman's skirt at grocery store


Scott Brown was arrested by Dickson Police on charges of unlawful photography. (Photo: Dickson County Sheriff's Office) Scott Brown was arrested by Dickson Police on charges of unlawful photography. (Photo: Dickson County Sheriff's Office)
DICKSON, TN

A Dickson County man was arrested for allegedly taking pictures under a woman's skirt at a grocery store over the weekend.

Scott Brown, of White Bluff, is charged with one count of unlawful photographing in violation of privacy, which is a misdemeanor.

The female victim told police the incident happened while she was shopping with her 4-year-old daughter at the Kroger on Henslee Drive on Friday.

According to police, a witness notified the victim after allegedly watching Brown take pictures while the victim was leaning over to get an item from the freezer section. The victim then told a store employee, which is when police were called.

The incident was caught on the store's security video. Police said Brown can be seen kneeling down beneath the woman and holding his phone under her skirt.

Investigators called Brown on Saturday, and the 50-year-old later turned himself in at the police department.

Brown was booked into the Dickson County Jail and was released on $1,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Police are working to examine the contents of Brown's phone, which was seized by a detective.

Investigators are working to determine if anyone else had similar experiences at the store on Friday.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents is asked to call Detective Katrena Pulley at 615-441-9573, Central Communications at 615-446-8041, ext. 4, or the department’s anonymous tip line at 615-441-9555.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

