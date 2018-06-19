Shelbyville man wins $2 million through Powerball

A Shelbyville man won $2 million while playing Powerball over the weekend.

This was only the second time Matthew Reed had played the lottery game.

Reed bought the lucky ticket at the Serve & Go on Madison Street in Shelbyville.

Reed added the Powerball Power Play option for an extra dollar to double his base prize of $1 million.

He told Tennessee Lottery officials he will be investing and saving his prize money. Reed works as a cabinet maker and says he plans on continuing to work.

Reed came to the lottery office in Nashville with his grandparents to claim his prize on Monday.

