News4 I-Team wins National Murrow Award for investigation into former judge

The News4 I-Team has won a prestigious National Murrow Award for their investigation into a former judge.

According to RTDNA, stories that win Murrow Awards "put public interest above all else" and "provide a catalyst for public discussion."

"Influence, Infidelity & Men in Power" won within the Continuing Coverage category for Large Market Television stations.

The series of reports investigated former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland, who is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to federal charges.

The I-Team exposed Moreland’s attempts to bribe his former lover and embezzle government money.

Click here to watch the full special report on "Influence, Infidelity and Men in Power."

Click here to see the full list of 2018 National Murrow Award winners.

