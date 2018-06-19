Grilled Patagonian Salmon from Tupelo Honey

Grilled Patagonian Salmon 6oz Verlasso Salmon 1tsp Rosemary Salt 1/2 tsp Black Pepper 4oz Red Quinoa (cooked) 1oz Milk Gravy 2oz Vegetable Stock 2oz Cauliflower (roasted) 2oz Tri-color baby carrots (roasted) 1/2oz Harissa Mix Instructions:

Season salmon with rosemary, salt and pepper.

On a seasoned and well-oiled grill, place salmon skin side down.

Cook for 1 minute and then quarter turn.

Cook for 1 additional minute - the skin should be grilled but not burnt.

Flip over and cook for about 4 more minutes until it reaches medium or internal temperature of 140 degrees.

Place cooked quinoa, milk, gravy and vegetable stock into a small sautee pan and set over medium-high heat.

Stir to combine and heat until hot throughout.

Warm cauliflower and carrots in the oven.

Place the quinoa in the center of the dish.

Lay the carrots across center of quinoa.

Add cauliflower on and around the quinoa.

Place the salmon on top.

Drizzle the harissa over the salmon and around the quinoa.

Top with chive batons.