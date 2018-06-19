Metro Council to discuss ordinances about Bird scooters

Electric Bird scooters could be making a comeback to Nashville city streets sooner than you think.

Metro Council is set to vote Tuesday night on ordinances that would regulate the way scooters operate.

The language of the proposed ordinances shows that the council values the company's scooters as a transportation alternative that will help decongest traffic and reduce pollution.

However, city officials do want the scooters to be regulated. Some of the proposed rules include:

Riders can't operate on business sidewalks

The scooters must be parked in a way that does not clutter or obstruct right-of-ways

Bird will be responsible for educating riders on safety and regulations

The company could also incur a couple of costs. Metro Council is proposing a $500 application fee for any companies that want to bring in dockless scooters or bikes. They're also suggesting a charge of $35 per scooter to Metro Public Works. Part of that money will go to the infrastructure costs of accommodating the scooters.

Metro Council also wants to control the number of scooters you'll see around town. They're proposing a limit of 400 for the first three months. They can approve more or less after that, based on how much they are being used.

Click here to read the Metro Council's agenda for Tuesday night's meeting.

