I-65 South reopens after semi crash near KY state line

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) -

All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a wreck involving two tractor-trailers shut down southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened at mile marker 121 near the Tennessee Welcome Center just after 5 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

According to TDOT, the Welcome Center remains closed at this time.

Workers are still in the area, and drivers are being asked to use caution.

