I-65 South reopens after semi crash near KY state line

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a wreck involving two tractor-trailers shut down southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened at mile marker 121 near the Tennessee Welcome Center just after 5 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

According to TDOT, the Welcome Center remains closed at this time.

Workers are still in the area, and drivers are being asked to use caution.

UPDATE: All lanes at I-65 South at MM 121 temporarily OPEN. Expect lane closures later to continue clean up! pic.twitter.com/RUHv0gxsiC — Heather Jensen (@TDOTheather) June 19, 2018

Check out this back up from this overturned tractor trailer along I-65 South in Robertson Co.

This is right on the TN/KY line.

EST clear time is 10 AM pic.twitter.com/3U1UOi6TVR — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) June 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.