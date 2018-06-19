Man stabbed during fight outside downtown Nashville restaurant - WSMV News 4

Man stabbed during fight outside downtown Nashville restaurant

A man was stabbed during a fight in downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The victim and the suspect were drinking inside The Diner on 3rd Avenue South when they started arguing and agreed to go outside to fight around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect cut the victim on the head with a knife.

The victim was treated by firefighters at the scene.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the scene and is charged with aggravated assault.

