More arrests reported at Poor People’s Campaign march

More people were arrested on Monday as part of the Poor People's Campaign protest at the State Capitol. (WSMV)

Another group of protestors for the Poor People’s Campaign were arrested on Monday.

They gathered in downtown Nashville as part of a six-week peaceful protest across the nation.

The crowd gathered changed “Let him go!” as about half a dozen people were led off in handcuffs.

They also began to sing the words “I am not afraid.”

In the past six weeks, several Poor People protestors have been arrested in Nashville.

“No one has ever gotten anywhere following rules that do not help up move this movement forward,” said Karen Spencer-Mcgen, one of the protestors. “We’re burning up racism. We’re burning up systematic racism. It’s a symbolic gesture to say we’re sick of it.”

Later this week the group will head to Washington DC to protest in a rally at the U.S. Capitol.

