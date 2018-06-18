More arrests reported at Poor People’s Campaign march

MTSU hosted a summer STEM camp for young girls to inspire them to take on the world of science and engineering.More >>
The iconic sandstone gates at Percy Warner Park are back open and restored to their original splendor.More >>
A moment of history happened in Nashville on Friday.More >>
Nearly 100 newly certified police officers will join the ranks on Friday.More >>
The new director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation begins on Monday.More >>
AT&T is trying to help people in Middle Tennessee get connected to the right educational opportunity.
AT&T is trying to help people in Middle Tennessee get connected to the right educational opportunity.
Dozens of wedding dresses are set to be given away for free.More >>
Soldiers are getting the training they need to transition out of the Army and into civilian jobs.More >>
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.More >>
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the parking lot for Sullivan's Sports Bar in Smyrna.More >>
The News 4 I-Team found taxpayers spent more than $175,000 for a paint job at the Nashville Fairgrounds that was only guaranteed for 90 days.More >>
Sales for the full year were down 33 percent from the year before, and profit plunged 84 percent.More >>
Her family told police they believe it's possible she might have killed as many as nine people and buried the bodies across the Midwest, sources claim.More >>
This is the first time someone has won the jackpot since the "Cash 4 Life" game launched in Tennessee in 2015.More >>
A veteran with a service dog claims he was kicked out of a Nashville restaurant because of the dog.More >>
Officials said at least one person was injured in the incident. It's not clear how severe the victim's injuries are.More >>
