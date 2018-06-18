Lawmaker offers ‘Stop the Bleed’ training to state workers

A state lawmaker hosted a “Stop the Bleed” training course for state employees on Monday.

The training is meant to empower people to act quickly to help stop uncontrollable bleeding.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons hosted the training because it’s never known where or where a traumatic injury could happen.

“As the father of three boys, it’s said that when I walk into their schools, I’m concerned about where their classroom is located in proximity to the entrances,” said Clemmons, D-Nashville. “I wanted to make sure that we make this training available to as many people as possible. We can really make a difference by learning and knowing how to stop the bleed.”

Losing too much blood is one of the leading causes of death in traumatic events.

There are all types of traumatic events that cause uncontrolled bleeding like motorcycle, car and farming accidents.

Clemmons said 20 percent of people who have died from traumatic injuries could have survived with quick bleeding control.

