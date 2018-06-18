Bell Buckle officer arrested again in Nashville - WSMV News 4

Bell Buckle officer arrested again in Nashville

Ian Ray was arrested by Metro Police on charges of domestic assault, vandalism and interfering with a 911 call. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Ian Ray was arrested by Metro Police on charges of domestic assault, vandalism and interfering with a 911 call. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
A Bell Buckle police officer has been arrested for the second time this month.

According to a police report, Ian Ray was arrested at his home in west Nashville on Sunday.

He was charged with domestic assault, vandalism and for interfering with a 911 call.

Ray was also arrested on a domestic assault charge in Nashville in May, but that case was dismissed last week.

