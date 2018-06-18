Tips to reduce energy costs during hot summer

As temperatures continue to rise, there are a few things you can do to keep your electric bill from skyrocketing too.

Set your thermostat between 76 and 78 degrees in the summer and use ceiling fans to keep air flowing in your home.

Close your shades and curtains during the day to keep heat and sunlight out.

Cleaning and replacing your air filters regularly can also help.

Be sure to check with your service provider for more tips.

Nashville Electric Service offers a few programs and payment tools to help customers save.

