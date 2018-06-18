Ex-girlfriend to pay musician for fake letter, declining scholarship

A judge has ordered a woman to pay a Nashville musician $265,000 for faking a letter that said he was rejected for a music scholarship.

“He said you rejected me, and he said you rejected me. It’s a very confusing encounter. I still wasn’t close to knowing the extent of what happened,” said Eric Abramovitz.

Abramovitz is speaking out about the incident for the first time.

He said in 2014 he was accepted into a prestigious music school.

Before he got the message, his then-girlfriend got it and chose to keep the news from him.

Instead she wrote a fake rejection letter and sent an email to the school declining the scholarship.

He went on to audition again two years later and that’s when he found out that he had been accepted earlier.

“He also provided me with an exchange that the school had with me which I had never seen in my life, which was when they sent me an email accepting me to this school and then I responded that I cannon accept,” said Abramovitz. “But of course I had never written an email.”

Despite his ex-girlfriend’s deception, he did find professional success.

He has a job with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra and is also the associate principal clarinetist of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.