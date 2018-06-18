1 killed in crash on I-40 in Hickman County - WSMV News 4

1 killed in crash on I-40 in Hickman County

CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 East in Hickman County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 2011 Dodge Dakota truck was hauling a camper when it lost control on a narrow bridge in a construction zone near Highway 48 just before 1 p.m.

Officials said Maria E. Lugo, 71, of Monterey, TN, was driving the truck. She was not injured.

Carlos P. Lugo, 73, also of Monterey, was killed in the crash. A 9-year-old boy from Spring, TX, was injured in the crash. According to the THP, the child was not wearing a seat belt.

The accident remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

