Plastic takes over Cheekwood in Cracking Art display

Cracking Art is the name of the exhibit at Cheekwood. (WSMV)

Plastic never looked so good.

In fact, it’s taken over Cheekwood Botanical Gardens in a way you won’t soon forget.

Italian art at Cheekwood sounds like Leonardo DaVinci has shown up again.

But not so fast. What you’re seeing outside just past the sunflowers a few steps behind the trees is from Italy, but you don’t have to be a renaissance man to like it.

“You feel the joy first, then that’s what really draws your attention to it,” said Cheekwood’s Campbell Mobley.

Mobley and News4’s Terry Bulger jumped on a red crocodile to talk about recycling.

“The longer you stare at it, the more it starts to resonate that it is plastic and recyclable,” said Mobley.

Everything there is plastic, a reminder that plastic is not garbage, doesn’t belong in landfills and can be re-invented as something eye-catching.

Turtles on the walls inside, lonely snails looking for visitors outside. Easy to look at wherever you go, but, like most art, it comes with a message.

“Plastic is not the enemy, but us, as humans, are in what we do with the plastic,” said Mobley.

And a museum bonus for parents.

“This is an exhibit where things can be touched, gently,” said Mobley.

The exhibit is called cracking art. The Italian artists look at their plastic as an invasion, just like they believe plastic can invade the environment.

The 3 Rs they’re pushing with this project are Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

