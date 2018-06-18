Police identify suspect in May shooting inside hookah lounge

Deion Woodruff, 23, is wanted in connection with a shooting that left one dead inside a hookah lounge on May 1. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police have identified the suspect in a murder last month inside the Medusa hookah bar on Church Street, according to a news release.

Deion Woodruff, 23, has had an arrest warrant charging him with criminal homicide issued.

Police said two people were shot when gunfire was exchanged on May 1 between two groups at Medusa just after 11 p.m.

Marqondis Thompson, 21, died as a result of the shooting. David Young, 22, was shot in the leg.

Police said Woodruff has been reported to frequent the Edgehill area. Efforts to locate him by police have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about Woodruff’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

