Warrant issued for attempted murder suspect accidentally released from jail

Metro Police are asking for the public's help locating an attempted first-degree murder suspect after he was mistakenly released from jail Friday.

Officials issued a bench warrant Monday for 19-year-old Quindarius Jordan, who is facing a multi-count indictment for the shooting of a 62-year-old woman in East Nashville on Oct. 6.

He's accused of shooting at someone else when he accidentally struck the woman sitting outside a home on Litton Avenue.

Quindarius Jordan was released from jail on Friday after a clerical error mistakenly listed his bond at $5,000 instead of $150,000 set by a Criminal Court judge.

Quindarius Jordan was indicted for attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, unlawful gun possession and aggravated assault.

"She was very terrified," said Zackar Johnson, remembering the shooting. "It was a terrifying situation."

Johnson was working at his Diva's Kloset on Litton Avenue when the woman was shot outside.

"I heard the shots, came out the door, and the lady was laying on the pole bleeding," he said.

Johnson said he's shocked to hear Quindarius Jordan has been mistakenly released.

"There's a person who's shot someone who has been accused of attempted murder on the street," said Criminal Court Clerk Howard Gentry.

Gentry said Quindarius Jordan's brother, Quintarius Jordan, was later arrested on a lesser charge. Gentry said the two men are only separated by one letter in their names and by one social security number.

He said when a pre-trial release and surrender were filed for Quintarius Jordan, the $5,000 bond surrendered was mistakenly placed on Quindarius Jordan's name, replacing his bond of $150,000.

Gentry said his office caught and corrected the problem, but the right bond was never reinstated, and the bonding company got Quindarius Jordan out.

"For this to happen to a woman in this neighborhood, walking down freely, she should be terrified, and she should want him locked up," said Johnson.

The shooting victim told News4 she feels she has to look over her shoulder wherever she goes. She said she goes to a therapist and a pain clinic and still has bullets in her hip.

"I just hope they get him," the woman said, asking to remain anonymous. "I'm scared. I'm scared for my life, really."

"We had a two-hour meeting just to look at the circumstances and determine how we can improve the process even though this is a unique situation," said Gentry. "Is there improvement we can make? The fact is, the worst thing that can happen in this office is for someone to be released when they should be in jail or someone is arrested when they should not be in jail. I take this very seriously. Even though this is unusual and unique, it doesn't mitigate the outcome.

"This involved about three clerks because of three different circumstances. Even though we did catch it and correct it, I'm convinced the clerk did not know to remove the first error. That's on us. We're going to have to do a better job of training. We're going to use this situation as our textbook situation, the worst case scenario, the most unusual situation to impress upon the people who work in the office the processes you must go through when surrenders are taking place."

Gentry said it was a member of his office who discovered Quindarius Jordan had been mistakenly released.

Johnson said he believes Quindarius Jordan can still turn his life around, but for the sake of the victim, he wants him caught.

"He's made a mistake and has to pay for it," said Johnson. "That's the bottom line."

Quindarius Jordan has also faced charges in the shooting of an 18-year-old acquaintance behind the nearby Litton's Corner Market on Aug. 25.

Anyone with information regarding Quindarius Jordan's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.