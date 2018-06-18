Family seeks answers on strange statue head found during eclipse

Justin and Rachel Moeller sit in their home with the sculpture they found on the day of the eclipse. (WSMV)

A Clarksville family's supremely strange find was picked up in equally odd circumstances. The family says a mystery has now sprung out of it.

"I do wedding cakes, specialty cupcakes," said Rachel Moeller.

Through her Sweet Tooth Designer Cakes, Moeller creates edible art.

"Smooth buttercream is my specialty, but I do all kinds of styles," she said. "My art is temporary. It is so completely temporary. There is definitely a level of sculpture. I sculpt all kinds of figures and animals, all kinds of things."

It's the art of someone else that's had Moeller and husband Justin asking questions for months.

"This is the west fork of the Red River," said Moeller, walking through her backyard.

On the day of the eclipse last year, Moeller's family was in the backyard. As the sunlight returned, she said they looked in the riverbed and saw something strange.

"What on earth is that thing?!" she laughed. "It is so creepy."

It was a statue head.

Monday afternoon, the living room played home to three sleepy dogs and the head.

"We just refer to him as the creepy statue head," said Moeller. "The fact that we found him at that exact moment is just a creepy coincidence."

Getting information hasn't been a piece of cake. Moeller said she's reached out to professors and experts asking why it was out by her home.

"So far no one's been able to come up with any sort of information," she said. "We know it's made out of some sort of clay material. We don't know how old it is. We don't know if it’s been down there for a decade or a few years or a long, long time."

Moeller's hoping someone has answers so she, the artist of so many cakes, can know the artist behind the head.

"I hope someone sees it and says, 'Hey, I know what that is,'" she said. "We absolutely love him. He's our own little mystery."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.