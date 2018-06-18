iPhones will soon be able to share exact location of 911 calls

Can an iPhone save your life in an emergency?

Apple and Nashville Mayor David Briley said yes.

Most 911 calls here and across the country are made from cell phones, but dispatchers don’t get detailed information of where you’re calling from. Instead, they get the location of the cell tower transmitting the call.

On Monday, Apple announced the launch of a new system in Music City that will automatically share your location with first responders to save time and improve accuracy.

“I believe this technology being unveiled here will save lives in our community,” said Briley. “It will have a tremendous impact on the safety and security of people living in our town.”

The changes will be part of iOS 12, the next version of Apple’s iPhone software and will be released in September as a free update.

The company promises customer privacy.

“User data is only available during the emergency call to the responding 911 center and not for any non-emergency purpose,” said Apple’s Rob Mayor.

Nashville will be one of the first cities in the country to use Apple data for emergencies.

Apple, along with startup company RapidSOS, will be able to calculate a caller's location based on data collected from Wi-Fi access points, nearby cell towers and GPS.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.