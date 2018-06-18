Search ongoing for gunman who killed woman in Clarksville - WSMV News 4

Search ongoing for gunman who killed woman in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for the gunman who killed a woman in Clarksville on Sunday night.

Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about gunshots in the area of Franklin Street around 8:30 p.m.

The victim, identified as Taren Lyles, 22, of Clarksville, was found inside a car off the road in a field at the intersection of Franklin and 11th streets. Two young children were strapped into their car seats in the back seat when she was shot. The children, who are staying with family members, were not injured.

The woman was taken to Tennova Healthcare, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police are working to investigate leads but have not been able to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information can call the tip line at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

