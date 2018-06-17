Death investigation underway after body found in Hopkinsville

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office opened a death investigation after a body was found in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Sunday night.

A passerby called police around 7 p.m. after seeing what they believed to be a body lying on the side of the road. It was in a wood line on Deason Lane, approximately 1/4 mile from Antioch Church Road.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they confirmed that it was a body. They then called the Christian County Coroner.

At this time, it’s not clear how long the body has been there. Investigators are working to determine the identity of the person and his cause of death.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Hopkinsville/Christian County ECC at 270-890-1300 and ask for Detective Lt. Scott Noisworthy.

