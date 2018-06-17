Dads in recovery for addictions share stories of hope

For many dads out there, the struggle and pain of an addiction is weaving through their family life.

Today is Father’s Day.

Right now, there are more opioids prescribed than there are people living in our state.

Many fathers don't want to get help because they think it is a sign of weakness. They may be embarrassed, and that puts up a barrier - which keeping fathers from seeking treatment.

Fathers in recovery have this message for other dads who need help.

Adam Gibbs said, “Don't be afraid to reach out. There's nothing wrong with saying you need help. You've got a lot to lose.There's no shame in saying you need some help. Reach out, talk to somebody.”

TJ Pass said, “What I know for a fact, is as awesome as [my] three boys are right here, they don't have the power to keep me doing the right thing. They don't have the power to keep me sober. But they do give me the motivation to continue down my recovery path and continue to maintain sobriety.”

Nearly 2.5 million older adults are facing a drug or alcohol addiction.

There is help available, call 1-888-614-2251.

