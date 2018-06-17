WKU head men’s golf coach hit by car, killed while riding bike

The head coach for Western Kentucky University’s men’s golf team was killed while riding his bike Sunday morning.

According to the school's athletic department, Phillip Hatchett was hit while riding with a group of other cyclists. The department made a post on Twitter which read:

It is with great sadness we share news of the passing of WKU Head Men's Golf Coach Phillip Hatchett. More than a coach, he was a beloved member of our #WKU family.



The Director of Athletics, Todd Stewart, also released a statement, saying:

Our hearts are broken following the tragic passing of Phillip Hatchett. He was an outstanding individual in every respect, a kind soul liked and respected by all and someone who cared deeply for his players whom he considered family. Phillip exhibited pure class in everything he did. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Beth, and the entire Hatchett family.

Hatchett graduated from WKU in 1985. He was a four-year letterman for the men's golf program and spent eight seasons as head coach of the program.

He also created the Phillip Hatchett Junior Golf Camp in 2008, which has mentored more than 200 young golfers.

Hatchett was 55 years old.

